Nigeria Professional football League, NPFL, club, Abia Warriors have confirmed the signing of former Coach of FC IfeanyiUbah, Rafael Everton as their new manager.

The Brazilian will take charge of the team in the absence of Coach Abdullahi Biffo who is currently undergoing a training course in the United States of America.

Details of the contract is to be made public at the unveiling of Rafael next week.

Biffo is expected to work with the new manager whenever he returns to the country. Abia Warriors finished 15th last season with 53 points.