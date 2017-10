Brazilian coach Raphael Everton has been officially unveiled as the manager of Nigeria Pro-Football League club Abia Warriors.

The club confirmed Everton’s unveiling on their official Twitter handle on Tuesday but his appointment had been announced two weeks ago.

The former FC Ifeanyiubah manager takes over from Abdullahi Biffo ahead of the new campaign.

During his time at IfeanyiUbah, Everton led the Nnewi-based club to the 2016 Federation Cup title.