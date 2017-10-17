Aerial footage of refugees crossing into Bangladesh

The United Nations High Commission for Refugees has released aerial footage showing thousands of Rohingya Muslims after they crossed the Naf river into Bangladesh.

They joined some 536,000 Rohingya Muslims who have fled Myanmar since August when coordinated Rohingya insurgent attacks sparked a ferocious military response, with the fleeing people accusing security forces of arson, killings and rape.

A joint statement released by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the International Organization for Migration and UNHCR, called for global solidarity ahead of pledging conference on the refugee crisis.