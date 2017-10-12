Music artiste, David Adeleke, aka Davido took to his social media handle to say his mind on the death of his friend. recall he was under fire yesterday for lying to the police that he did not know how his deceased friend, Tagbo Umeike, got to the Lagos General Hospital’s premise.

https://youtu.be/eVIk0iT9Lkc

Acting Police Commissioner Imohimi Edgal, Wednesday, told reporters that Close Circuit Television (CCTV) footages from the hospital proved that Umeike was brought in dead (BID) by Davido’s escort driver, Tunde Usutu and two of his (Davido) friends, Agbeje Olaoye and Idris Busari.

He said the men abandoned the deceased inside his ash Toyota Camry LSD378EL on the instruction of Davido.

Well, Davido took to his Snapchat and WhatsApp story to address the issue. According to him, he has been keeping silent in respect to Tagbo’s family. He also added that soon, a video footage and a statement would be released…

