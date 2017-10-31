Home Business Air passengers to rise to 7.8bn by 2036 – IATA
Air passengers to rise to 7.8bn by 2036 – IATA
Air passengers to rise to 7.8bn by 2036 – IATA

The International Air Transport Association has announced that it expects 7.8 billion passengers to travel by 2036, a near doubling of the four billion air travelers expected to fly this year.

The world body said the prediction is base on a 3.6% average Compound Annual Growth Rate.

IATA’s Director General, Alexandre de Juniac the biggest driver of demand would be the Asia-Pacific region; adding that the region will be the source of more than half the new passengers over the next two decades

The world air transport body said maximising the potential benefits of aviation growth would depend on current levels of trade liberalisation and visa facilitation.

