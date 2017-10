Akwa United are champions of the 2017 Aiteo Cup, known as the Federation Cup.

The promise keepers beat Niger Tornadoes on 3-2 penalties in the final at the Agege township stadium on Sunday.

The match had ended goalless after regulation time.

Gabriel Okechukwu scored the decisive kick for Akwa after Tornadoes lost 4 of their kicks.

It is their their second federation Cup title in three years after winning it in 2015.

Akwa united have now qualified for the CAF Confederation Cup next year