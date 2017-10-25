Algeria calls for global effort to eradicate terrorism

Algeria has called for concerted global effort to eradicate terrorism threats in West Africa and the world in general.Foreign Minister Abdelkader Messahel warns the threat could expand from the Sahel to other regions if it is not strongly countered.

Messahel mentioned the potential risk of the return of foreign fighters from the Islamic State to the Sahel, after losses inflicted by the international coalition in Syria and Iraq.

He also suggested reinforcing border security cooperation and improving living conditions, with a particular focus on offering opportunities to the youth, to deter them from joining terror cells in exchange for money.