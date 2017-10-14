Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode will be one of major guests of honour at the Agege Stadium on Sunday as Niger Tornadoes confront Akwa United in the final of the AITEO Federation Cup.

Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung, CAF President, Ahmad Ahmad, and NFF president, Amaju Pinnick are all expected to attend.

A cash reward of 25 million naira will be given to the champions.

It is the 2nd time in 2 years that Akwa have reached the cup final while Tornadoes are playing in the final for the 3rd time.