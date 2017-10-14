Home Football Ambode, CAF bigwigs to grace FA Cup final in Lagos
Ambode, CAF bigwigs to grace FA Cup final in Lagos
Image result for Nigeria FA CupLagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode will be one of major guests of honour at the Agege Stadium on Sunday as Niger Tornadoes confront Akwa United in the final of the AITEO Federation Cup.

Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung, CAF President, Ahmad Ahmad, and NFF president, Amaju Pinnick are all expected to attend.

A cash reward of 25 million naira will be given to the champions.

It is the 2nd time in 2 years that Akwa have reached the cup final while Tornadoes are playing in the final for the 3rd time.

