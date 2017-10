Federal and state lawmakers, local government chairmen, Councillors, and party leaders of Lagos East senatorial district have endorsed governor Akinwunmi Ambode for re-election in 2019.

The constituents took he decision at the General Assembly in Epe on Sunday. They commended the governor for making the zone and indeed the state proud.

The All Progressives Congress members said Ambode’s achievements in two years prompted their decision to back him for reelection.