Anambra guber poll : Buhari meets APC candidate, Tony Nwoye in Abuja
Anambra guber poll : Buhari meets APC candidate, Tony Nwoye in Abuja

Image result for tony nwoye meets buhariPresident Muhammadu Buhari has received the Anambra State gubernatorial candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC),Tony Nwoye at the Presidential Villa.

Nwoye was led to the Villa, by the Bauchi State Governor, Muhammed Abubakar.

The President assured that he would personally make out time to attend the final campaign rally scheduled for November 2017.

The election will hold on November THE 18th, 2017.

Nwoye who spoke to State House correspondents said if he wins, one of his core mandates would be to ensure a transparent leadership.

