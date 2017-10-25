The candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the forthcoming Anambra governorship election, Tony Nwoye has promised to implement programmes that will directly impact the lives of the people.

Speaking at a dinner organised for indigenes of the state living in Lagos, Nwoye solicited their support.

His supporters and party chieftains expressed optimism that All progressives congress will produce the next Governor of the state.

Thirty-seven political parties will participate in the November 18 governorship election in which incumbent governor Willie Obiano is seeking re-election.