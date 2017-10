Both Police and the All Progressives Congress in Anambra State have denied the reports that killings at Tarzan, Ukpor were politically motivated.

The spokesperson of the APC in the state, Okelo Madukaife specifically said the party’s governorship candidate‚Äôs convoy wasn’t involved in the incident as widely reported.

He wondered how people will link Tony Nwoye to the incident, when he was at a campaign rally at the time.