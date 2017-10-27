Home Entertainment Angelina Jolie pays Tribute to UN Nansen Refugee Awardee Zannah Mustapha
Angelina Jolie pays Tribute to UN Nansen Refugee Awardee Zannah Mustapha
Entertainment
0

Angelina Jolie pays Tribute to UN Nansen Refugee Awardee Zannah Mustapha

0
0
now viewing

Angelina Jolie pays Tribute to UN Nansen Refugee Awardee Zannah Mustapha

Abdulrasheed-Maina
now playing

Court issues fresh warrant of arrest for Maina

now playing

Imo police arrest 18-year old boy suspected of murder

now playing

24.2% of Lagos women have sexual Intercourse before age 18 - Commissioner for Health

tanzania-debt
now playing

Tanzania's public debt rises by 15 pct

Coca-Cola-TVCNews
now playing

Coca Cola workers in South Africa down tools

Angelina Jolie pays Tribute to Zannah Mustapha | WATCH - BellaNaijaActress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie has paid tribute to the United Nations 2017 Nansen Refugee Award

 winner Zannah Mustapha.

Jolie, a UN ambassador herself, described Mustapha as an inspiration, saying he has brought light to a region that has been terrorized for years.

“He has made his community stronger,” she said, “girls and boys who might otherwise have been lost now feel they have future.”

Millions of refugee children have had their education interrupted by war. Special Envoy of the UN Refugee Agency (#UNHCR) Angelina Jolie pays tribute to Zannah Mustapha, an education hero who is standing up for the rights of displaced children in #Nigeria. Zannah is the 2017 winner of the Nansen Refugee Award for his dedication and commitment to ensuring children and orphans affected by the violence of Boko Haram in Borno State can attend school. He has given opportunity – and hope – to thousands of children. We are in awe of Zannah’s work, and hope it inspires people across the world to do even more to make sure all refugee kids go to school. Regram: @refugees#GlobalGoals #WithRefugees #AngelinaJolie

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

Photos: Tonto Dikeh receives chieftaincy title ‘Adadioranma of Nollywood’

TVCN 0

Singer Pasuma begs Ooni of Ife for prayers

TVCN 0

TVC Communications launches new Lagos radio station 102.3 Max FM

admin 1

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close