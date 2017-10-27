Actress and humanitarianhas paid tribute to the United Nations 2017 Nansen Refugee Award

winner Zannah Mustapha.

Jolie, a UN ambassador herself, described Mustapha as an inspiration, saying he has brought light to a region that has been terrorized for years.

“He has made his community stronger,” she said, “girls and boys who might otherwise have been lost now feel they have future.”

Millions of refugee children have had their education interrupted by war. Special Envoy of the UN Refugee Agency (#UNHCR) Angelina Jolie pays tribute to Zannah Mustapha, an education hero who is standing up for the rights of displaced children in #Nigeria. Zannah is the 2017 winner of the Nansen Refugee Award for his dedication and commitment to ensuring children and orphans affected by the violence of Boko Haram in Borno State can attend school. He has given opportunity – and hope – to thousands of children. We are in awe of Zannah’s work, and hope it inspires people across the world to do even more to make sure all refugee kids go to school. Regram: @refugees#GlobalGoals #WithRefugees #AngelinaJolie