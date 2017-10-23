Home News APC elects officials for Gombe state chapter
APC elects officials for Gombe state chapter
APC elects officials for Gombe state chapter

APC elects officials for Gombe state chapter

The Gombe State Chapter of the All Progressive Congress has elected new officials to pilot the affairs of the party.
185 delegates voted to fill eight offices that form the state party executives.

The APC in Gombe had been without elected state executives for over a year.

Before voting began, the atmosphere was tense and it was difficult for officials and delegates to agree on modalities for the election.

With the arguments over, voting was peaceful and then began the counting.

A striking moment which eased the mounting tension was when the two main contenders for the position of the legal adviser embraced while votes were still being counted.

With elected party executives in place, leaders of the party are confident that the fortunes of the APC in gombe are about to change.

The All Progressives Congress in Gombe had been factionalised following its defeat in the governorship election in 2015 which later led to the sack of the state chairman in September 2016.

