Home News Are Ona Kakanfo designate promises to collaborate with govts.
Are Ona Kakanfo designate promises to collaborate with govts.
News
Nigeria
0

Are Ona Kakanfo designate promises to collaborate with govts.

0
0
Aare Ona Kakanfo-TVC
now viewing

Are Ona Kakanfo designate promises to collaborate with govts.

now playing

TVC Communications launches new Lagos radio station 102.3 Max FM

now playing

Biggest ‘hit’ music station, MAX FM' unveiled in Lagos

now playing

Customs accuses border communities of protecting Smugglers

PDP Congress - TVC
now playing

PDP to hold Congresses in four Southwest states

now playing

Judge withdraws from Ogun PDP leadership tussle suit

Image result for Are Ona Kakanfo designate promises to collaborate with govtsThe Aare Ona Kakanfo designate of Yoruba land Otunba Gani Adams has promised to work with government and traditional rulers in the southwest zone to address the growing insecurity around the area.

Speaking in a media chat with selected journalists in Lagos, the National Coordinator of Oodua Peoples Congress stated that he will continue to work with governments at all levels to bring lasting peace and stability to the region.

Gani Adams was pronounced as the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land recently by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

Biggest ‘hit’ music station, MAX FM’ unveiled in Lagos

TVCN 0

Customs accuses border communities of protecting Smugglers

TVCN 0
PDP Congress - TVC

PDP to hold Congresses in four Southwest states

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close