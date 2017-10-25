Osun State Government has commenced the distribution of Osun Residency card also known as “Kaadi Omoluabi” for proper identification.

The distribution was flagged- off by the state governor, Rauf Aregbesola during the commissioning of Ilesa Government High School.

The idea behind the production of the card according to the state commissioner for commerce, cooperatives and investment, Jayeoba Alagbada is for identification and proper planning for residents’ well being by government.

Inaugurating the school, Governor Rauf Aregbesola described it as a dream come true calling on stakeholders to support government towards preparing the students for the future.

Aregbesola maintained that his reclassification exercise was the outcome of the Professor Sole Soyinka committee set up in 2011 to reposition the education sector in the State.

Osun State Government says it has concluded plans to commence official distribution of “Osun Resident Cards” known as ” Kaadi Omoluabi” this week.

The State Commissioner for Education, Omotunde Young had on Monday disclosed that the official flag off of the ” Kaadi Omoluabi” will commence on Wednesday.

Omotunde said Government is flagging up the distribution in schools because students are the easiest people to gather their information for processing.

According to him, aside from helping Government on easy identification of its citizens, the distribution of the cards will enable government to have information about its people in other to plan for them.

He added that over two million residents of the state have been documented for the card.