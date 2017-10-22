The Argentina Football Association has confirmed that the two-time World Champions will face 3-time African champions, Nigeria in a friendly in the Russian city of Krasnodar on November 14th.

Both countries will meet for the 8th time at senior international level and for the first time since 2014, when Argentina won 3-2 at the World Cup in Brazil.

The Super Eagles defeated Argentina 4-1 in a friendly back in 2011 but overall Argentina hold a 5-1 head-to-head record.

The South Americans have beaten Nigeria 4 times at the World Cup, with the West Africans losing by the odd goal in each of the matches.

They played out a goalless draw at the 1995 Fifa Confederations Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Nigeria became the first African side to qualify for Russia 2018 after beating Zambia 2-1.