Home News Armed men kill six persons in Plateau’s Bassa LGA
Armed men kill six persons in Plateau’s Bassa LGA
News
Nigeria
0

Armed men kill six persons in Plateau’s Bassa LGA

0
0
Gunmen Clerk
now viewing

Armed men kill six persons in Plateau’s Bassa LGA

now playing

Kenyan police killed at least 33 people in Nairobi after elections: rights groups

Gold-Mining-Phillipines-TVCNews
now playing

Philippines' Duterte lifts suspension on gold miner Lepanto

now playing

World Food Day: Everyone should embrace farming - FCTA

now playing

Sam Smith campaign for same sex marriage

now playing

Goalkeeper dies after on-pitch collision with teammate

gunmen-husseini-akwanga-tvcnewsTaegbe village in Plateau state is in mourning after armed men killed at least six persons early Sunday morning.

The attackers who invaded the village at about 12 midnight, also injured five persons and burnt down 10 houses.

Among those killed were five adults and a teenager. They have been buried and the injured taken to hospitals in the state capital.

Plateau state Police commissioner, Udie Adie, has visited the affected village in Bassa local Government area vowing to fish out the perpetrators.

 

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

Goalkeeper dies after on-pitch collision with teammate

TVCN 0
Flood-1-TVCNews

Flooding : 2,000 hectares of farmland submerged in Kwara

TVCN 0

Economic recovery: Environment Council to unlock investment opportunities

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close