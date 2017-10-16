Taegbe village in Plateau state is in mourning after armed men killed at least six persons early Sunday morning.

The attackers who invaded the village at about 12 midnight, also injured five persons and burnt down 10 houses.

Among those killed were five adults and a teenager. They have been buried and the injured taken to hospitals in the state capital.

Plateau state Police commissioner, Udie Adie, has visited the affected village in Bassa local Government area vowing to fish out the perpetrators.