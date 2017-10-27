Home News Armed robbers kill three policemen in Ondo
Armed robbers kill three policemen in Ondo
News
Nigeria
0

Armed robbers kill three policemen in Ondo

0
0
now viewing

Armed robbers kill three policemen in Ondo

EDUCATION-text-TVC
now playing

Ondo stakeholders lament poor state of education at summit

aisha-buhari-TVCNews
now playing

Police deny allegations of buying jeeps for Aisha Buhari

Nigerian-Army-Soldiers-TVCNews
now playing

Presidential panel on alleged rights violations by military begins sitting

now playing

Adesina thanks Nigerians for prayers, goodwill to President Buhari

Breast-Cancer-TVCNews
now playing

Cancer prevention : 107 women to benefit from free breast lump excision

gunmen-husseini-akwanga-tvcnewsDare devil armed robbers today struck at a branch of Skye Bank in Ifon, in Ose Council Area of Ondo state killing three policemen.
The robbery operation happened some minutes past three in the afternoon while the bank was wrapping up operations for the day.

The heavily armed robbers came in three vehicles from a neighboring state and blew the bank’s doors with dynamite.

Some policemen attached to the bank were said to have engaged the robbers but three later lost their lives in the encounter.

The robbers later escaped making away with unspecified amount of money.

Spokesman of the command, Femi Joseph who confirmed the attack and death of three of his men said the commissioner; Gbenga Adeyanju has already visited the scene.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
EDUCATION-text-TVC

Ondo stakeholders lament poor state of education at summit

TVCN 0
aisha-buhari-TVCNews

Police deny allegations of buying jeeps for Aisha Buhari

TVCN 0
Nigerian-Army-Soldiers-TVCNews

Presidential panel on alleged rights violations by military begins sitting

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close