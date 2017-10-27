Armed robbers kill three policemen in Ondo

Dare devil armed robbers today struck at a branch of Skye Bank in Ifon, in Ose Council Area of Ondo state killing three policemen.

The robbery operation happened some minutes past three in the afternoon while the bank was wrapping up operations for the day.

The heavily armed robbers came in three vehicles from a neighboring state and blew the bank’s doors with dynamite.

Some policemen attached to the bank were said to have engaged the robbers but three later lost their lives in the encounter.

The robbers later escaped making away with unspecified amount of money.

Spokesman of the command, Femi Joseph who confirmed the attack and death of three of his men said the commissioner; Gbenga Adeyanju has already visited the scene.