The Nigerian Army has concluded its special operation code-named Crocodile Smile 2 in the Niger Delta and parts of South-Western Nigeria.

Speaking during the official closing ceremony, which held at the operation’s headquarters in Rivers State, The Minister of Defense, Mansur Dan-Ali said the exercise was very successful in both regions.

The operation was flagged off on October the 7th 2017 at the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, which has its headquarters in Port Harcourt.

But the Army’s 2, 81 and 82 divisions also participated in the exercise within their different areas of responsibility.

For 6 Division, crocodile smile 2 was coordinated from this step up headquarters located in Igwurita community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

After 21 days of discharging the operation’s mandate to flush out criminal elements the Defense Minister said the exercise has had a positive impact on the capacity of the Nigerian Army to secure the nation.

The Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai also expressed similar feeling of satisfaction with the achievements of operation crocodile smile 2.

He called on officers and men of the Army to sustain the tempo.

As Crocodile Smile 2 ends, the General Officer Commanding 6 Division is particularly pleased with the manner in which the exercise has closed the gap between the Nigerian Army and the Civilian population.

Operation crocodile smile 2 might be over but army authorities have assured that the military will not rest on its oars.

They remain fully aware of the security challenges that will continue to require the attention of the Nigerian Army.