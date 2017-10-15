The Commander 16 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Kevin Aligbe has described as false, the story circulating in Bayelsa that the Army has commenced a vaccination exercise in the state.

Brigadier General Aligbe spoke to journalists in Yenagoa during a Sanitation exercise for “Operation Crocodile Smile Two” before making some donations to the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa.

A rake in hand, Brigadier General Kevin Aligbe led officers of the 16 Brigade of the Nigerian Army in a Sanitation Exercise for “Operation Crocodile Smile Two at the Opolo Roundabout area of Yenagoa.

He describeb the Monkeypox Vaccine story in Bayelsa as unfounded.

Other activities of “Operation Crocodile Smile Two” are billed for next week.