Arsene Wenger admits having a number of his Arsenal attacking players fully fit is causing a selection headache.

Arsenal host Norwich City in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, with the north London outfit expected to rotate their squad following their 5-2 victory against Everton in the Premier League.

Jack Wilshere, Theo Walcott, Alex Iwobi and Olivier Giroud were all on the bench for the trip to Goodison Park, and Wenger insists it is a “luxury” to have such available fire-power though it also causes a selection dilemma.

Arsenal enjoyed a 1-0 win in the third round of the Carabao Cup when facing Doncaster, and Wenger sees the domestic competition as an opportunity to continue to use the full depth of his squad.