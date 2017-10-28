Australia’s High Court has ruled that Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce is ineligible to remain in parliament.

This is a stunning decision that cost the government its one-seat parliamentary majority and forced a by-election.

Joyce, who renounced his dual New Zealand citizenship in August, said he would stand in the by-election, which is likely to be held in early December.

Joyce was one of seven politicians whose eligibility to sit in parliament was thrown into doubt in recent months when it was found they were dual citizens, which bars them from being elected to the national parliament under Australia’s constitution.

All seven lawmakers accepted they were dual nationals when they were elected last year but had claimed they were unaware of their status at the time.