Baby teeth DO matter, that was the message from Health Secretary Vaughan Gething when he visited Pontcae

The Welsh Government’s ‘Baby Teeth DO Matter’ campaign was launched to raise the awareness of the importance of adopting healthy dental habits early to prevent tooth decay.

The message to parents is:

Children should start having their teeth brushed as soon as the first teeth come through at 6 months

Brush teeth last thing at night before going to bed and one other time during the day

Use a smear of family fluoride toothpaste

Take children to the dentist before the age of one and the whole family should be having routine dental check ups

Reduce the amount and frequency of sugary foods and drinks in diet from the weaning stage.

Speaking after the visit Vaughan Gething said:

“While we’ve seen improvements in oral health in Wales, 35% of young children are still affected by tooth decay by age 5. This number is much higher in Merthyr Tydfil where I am visiting today. “Dental decay is preventable and this needs to improve. Our Designed to Smile programme is making a real impact in improving the oral health of children across Wales. It has recently been revamped as we know it is what is happening every day at home that really matters. It now includes more help for dental practice teams to get involved with babies, very young children and their parents to ensure the positive progress made so far continues. “Small changes will make a big difference for our young people’s oral health. Let’s look after their teeth and make sure they have got something to smile about in the future.”

Chief Dental Officer Dr Colette Bridgman said: