Bayelsa Speaker visits State Ecumenical Centre, commends Gov. Dickson
Speaker, Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Hon. Konbowei Benson has described the State Ecumenical Centre as one of the architectural wonders of the Seriake Dickson administration.

He stated this on Saturday when he visited the 10 thousand sitting capacity edifice at Igbogene which will be inaugurated on Tuesday, 31st October.

The Speaker was guided round the edifice by the Commissioner For Works And Infrastructure Lawrence Ehrudjakpor.

Hon Benson wants people of the state to witness the inauguration of the project which will be inaugurated and dedicated to God on Tuesday, October the 31st.

