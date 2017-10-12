Bayelsa Lawmakers have screened and confirmed the eight Caretaker Chairmen sent to the State House of Assembly by Governor Seriake Dickson.

After a time of intense grilling on the floor of the Assembly, some of the Caretaker Chairmen spoke to journalists on issues raised by Speaker Konbowei Benson and other lawmakers on initiatives they will introduce to sustain their economies without much dependence on the monthly Federal Accounts Allocation Committee.

Four out of the eight Caretaker Chairmen were who served for two years were nominated again for service at the third tier off government.