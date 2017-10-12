Home Politics Bayelsa State Assembly screens, confirms eight caretaker chairmen
Bayelsa State Assembly screens, confirms eight caretaker chairmen
Politics
0

Bayelsa State Assembly screens, confirms eight caretaker chairmen

0
0
now viewing

Bayelsa State Assembly screens, confirms eight caretaker chairmen

now playing

Port Harcourt residents call for disbandment of SARS

Titi Laoye-Tomori -TVC
now playing

Osun distributes Instructional Materials worth N200m to Schools

now playing

Dollar stays low as stocks cheer latest record streak

now playing

Violence is exacerbating malnutrition in Mali – UNICEF

now playing

Nigeria to deepen collaboration with WHO

Bayelsa Lawmakers have screened and confirmed the eight Caretaker Chairmen sent to the State House of Assembly by Governor Seriake Dickson.
After a time of intense grilling on the floor of the Assembly, some of the Caretaker Chairmen spoke to journalists on issues raised by Speaker Konbowei Benson and other lawmakers on initiatives they will introduce to sustain their economies without much dependence on the monthly Federal Accounts Allocation Committee.

Four out of the eight Caretaker Chairmen were who served for two years were nominated again for service at the third tier off government.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
Buhari-taking-oath-of-office-TVC

Senate passes bill to enforce inauguration of President, Vice-President at NASS

TVCN 0

PDP unity : Makarfi calls for return of former members

TVCN 0
ivory-coast-parliament

Senior aide to Ivory Coast speaker of parliament arrested over arms cache

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close