The biggest hit music station, MAX FM, designed to give a whole new chapter to music, entertainment and lifestyle has been unveiled in Lagos.

With its launch, MAX FM is set to blaze a new trail in entertainment with music and lifestyle contents for its listeners.

Speaking at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island. venue of the launch, the Chief Executive Officer, TVC Communications, Andrew Hanlon said MAX FM has a number of programmes which are acceptable by the public.

“Tonight we launch a brand new, young, exciting, vibrant radio station which is fit for the 21st century. Our young work force came up with the name ‘Max FM’ and we intend to hit the ground running. Every time a listener tunes in, we guarantee they’ll hear a new hit song on the station,” Andrew said.

Watch the launch below.