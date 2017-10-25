Suspected members of Boko Haram sect on Tuesday attacked Sasawa village, which is just 20 kilometres from the capital Damaturu in Damaturu Local Government Area of Yobe State.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Abdulmaliki Sumonu, confirmed to newsmen that the village was attacked on Tuesday night.

“The attack happened on Tuesday night; we are still working on the details,” Summonu said.

Our Correspondent reports that the attack came after a long time of relative peace enjoyed across the state.

Most people displaced by the insurgency had returned to their communities and engaged in agricultural activities to boost their resettlement and rehabilitation.