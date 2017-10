Four days after the attack by the Boko Haram insurgents on Sasawa village in Yobe state, suspected members of the sect again attacked Goneri community in the state last night.

The insurgents came to the town from the southern part of Talala , Sambisa and Alagarno, areas the military has reportedly cleared.

Residents informed TVCNEWS Yobe correspondent that the insurgents fired gunshots across town, leaving a woman dead.