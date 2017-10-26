Borno Assembly suspends sitting for one month

The Borno State House of Assembly has suspended legislative activities for one month, pending the outcome of a resolution passed in respect of an attack on its members.

In a press release, the speaker of the house said the member representing Damboa, Habu Dala Aji was slapped by a Senator.

Another member, Mohammed Saleh Baga was also reportedly beaten by a group of people.

The speaker said Baga was hospitalised for three months.

The Borno House wants all the attackers to be arrested and arraig