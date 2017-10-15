Home Europe British Transport minister doesn’t think Britain will leave EU without a deal
British Transport minister doesn’t think Britain will leave EU without a deal
Europe
International
0

British Transport minister doesn’t think Britain will leave EU without a deal

0
0
now viewing

British Transport minister doesn’t think Britain will leave EU without a deal

Restructuring-Nigeria-TVCNews
now playing

Restructuring : Group seeks consensus-building across geo-political zones

NDLEA-TVCNews
now playing

Gunmen kill three NDLEA officials in Okene

Ogba-zoo-TVCNews
now playing

Abducted Benin zoo manager Andy Ehanire regains freedom

Jacob-Zuma-Statue-Imo-TVCNews
now playing

Okorocha unveils huge statue of S.A. President, Jacob Zuma in Owerri

now playing

Afghan Taliban deny former hostage's claims of murder, rape

British transport minister Chris Grayling said on Sunday he didn’t think Britain would leave the European Union without a negotiated deal with the bloc.

Negotiations are deadlocked between Prime Minister Theresa May’s government and the EU on securing a divorce settlement and agreement on future relations, raising the prospect that Britain could walk away from talks without a deal.

“I don’t think we’ll get to that position,” Grayling, a leading campaigner for ‘Leave’ at least year’s referendum, told the BBC when asked what the consequences of leaving without a deal would be.

Grayling also said he thought there was no danger of Brexit stopping airlines being able to fly into and out of the country. He said he believed Britain would end up remaining a member of the European Aviation Safety Agency, which oversees safety legislation.

“I‘m of the view that at the end of the negotiations I would expect that to be the case,” he said when asked whether Britain would remain a member of the organization.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

Afghan Taliban deny former hostage’s claims of murder, rape

TVCN 0
Mogadishu-TVCNews

Death toll from blasts in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu rises to 85

TVCN 0

World Bank sets spring 2018 target to enhance financial capacity

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close