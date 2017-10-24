President Muhammadu Buhari has urged ECOWAS member countries to be careful in pushing for a single currency in the sub-region by the year 2020, drawing attention to the challenges faced by the EU in realizing the same goal.

President Buhari made this known in his speech at the 4th Meeting of the Presidential Task Force on the ECOWAS Currency Programme.

He reiterated that the necessary economic fundamentals among countries continue to differ over the years, making it more difficult to pull through with the project.

Nigeria had earlier withdrawn from the process because its key questions and concerns were ignored.