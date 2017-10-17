Buhari concerned about plight of workers in States

President Muhammadu Buhari said he is concerned about the growing complaints and agitations by workers in states over unpaid salaries and allowances, in spite of interventions by the Federal Government.

Addressing a group of governors led by the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Abdul’Aziz Yari, President Buhari said the plight of workers in the states need urgent attention.

He said the challenge in payment of salaries in states had taken a toll on the people.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum said the various interventions by the Federal Government, which include the bailouts, were judiciously utilized by the states.