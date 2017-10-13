President Muhammadu Buhari has met with some Southeast governors and Senators representing the constituency.

The southeast leaders who converged on the Presidential Villa in Abuja expressed their grievances to the President.

One of the salient issues, bordered on under-representation of the Igbos in the Buhari administration, an allegation which the President said was unfounded.

Those in attendance at the meeting were the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and the leadership of the Ohaneze.