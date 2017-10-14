Buhari mourns tragic loss of Students in Kaduna

President Muhammadu Buhari says he is deeply saddened by news of the tragic death of some students of Victory College in Kaduna state, who drowned in River Kaduna, while on an excursion.

He expressed his heartfelt condolence to the Government and people of Kaduna State, during this difficult time.

The President prays that God will comfort families and friends affected by the profound loss of the young minds, while wishing speedy recovery to other staff and students, who are in shock, over the unfortunate incident.

Seventy-three students of Victory College embarked on an excursion to the Kaduna Water pump station, located by the River Kaduna bank on Wednesday but five of the students did not return to school, as they met with their untimely death.

The five students, including a female were Goodness Aromilade, Monday Umahi, Joseph Benedict and David Ukegbu, Priscilla Romania (female). They were aged between 14 and 16.

According to eye witnesses, the students were in a static boat when it sunk. Nine of them fell into the river but four were rescued .

One of the surviving students Daniel obinna said they watched their colleagues drown as no one around could carry out rescue efforts.

Father to one of the victims, Mr. Benjamin Ikphasu who could not hold back his tears, said the victim was his only son who had the dream of studying medicine.

Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Mr Agyole Abeh says the State Police Command will use all instruments within its reach to bring to justice anybody found wanting in the accident

According to him, an act of negligence was committed when the students were not provided with life jackets and provision for rescue operation in case of emergency.

The bodies were not received by the hospital staff as there were no Doctors to certify the bodies due to the ongoing strike by Resident Doctors in Kaduna State.