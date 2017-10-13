Home News Buhari reappoints Unche Orji MD, Sovereign Wealth Fund
Buhari reappoints Unche Orji MD, Sovereign Wealth Fund
Nigeria
Buhari reappoints Unche Orji MD, Sovereign Wealth Fund

Image result for Buhari appoints Uche Orji MD, Sovereign Wealth FundPresident Muhammadu Buhari has re-appointed Uchechi Orji as Managing Director of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority.

Orji was first appointed in 2012 for an initial term of five years, renewable for another five year term.

Under his leadership, the NSIA made remarkable strides, with an asset of more than $2 billion, which has been invested in Infrastructure, Economic Stabilization and Future Generation Funds.

The President also approved the nomination of Isa Hayatu Chiroma as the Director General of the Nigerian Law School.

Chiroma will succeed Olanrewaju Onadeko, who is due for retirement.

