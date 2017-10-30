President Muhammadu Buhari has terminated the appointments of the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal and the former Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ayo Oke.

President Buhari has subsequently appointed Boss Mustapha as the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Mustapha’s appointment was announced in a tweet by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

The sacking of the two government officials was based on the report of a three-man panel led by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo that investigated them.

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari has studied the report of the panel headed by the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, which investigated allegations against the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Babachir David Lawal, and the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ayo Oke.

“The President accepted the recommendation of the panel to terminate the appointment of Mr. Lawal, and has appointed Mr. Boss Mustapha as the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation. The appointment takes immediate effect.”