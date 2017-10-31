Home News Buhari says he expects EFCC, ICPC to investigate Lawal, Oke
Buhari says he expects EFCC, ICPC to investigate Lawal, Oke
News
Nigeria
Buhari says he expects EFCC, ICPC to investigate Lawal, Oke

Buhari says he expects EFCC, ICPC to investigate Lawal, Oke

President Muhammadu Buhari says he expects the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offence Commission (ICPC) to “proceed with investigation” involving the two top government officials he has just removed.

In a statement late Monday, Buhari said he would not shield anyone found guilty or frustrating the anti-corruption war.

Buhari spoke through Garba Shehu, his senior special assistant on media and publicity.

Shehu said President Buhari is fully conversant with the provisions of the constitution and will not stop the investigation of anyone because “he has no such power under our laws.

“This is a decision of the Supreme Court”.

