Buhari to jet to Niger for ECOWAS meeting on common currency
Buhari to jet to Niger for ECOWAS meeting on common currency

Buhari to jet to Niger for ECOWAS meeting on common currency

Ecowas-justice-TVCPresident Muhammadu Buhari will depart for Niamey, Republic of Niger on Tuesday to participate in a meeting on common currency for the West African sub-region.

Member countries of the ECOWAS Task Force on Common Currency are ‎Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana and Niger.

The Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun and the Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, will also join the President at the meeting.

President Buhari will return to Abuja same day after the meeting.

