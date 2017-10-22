Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to the country after a successful four-day working visit to Ankara and Istanbul in Turkey.

The President’s official aircraft landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja at 4.05pm local time.

Buhari, accompanied by his wife, Aisha, was received at the airport by senior government officials, including his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, Inspector-General of Police, Idris Ibrahim and other presidential aides.

Buhari, who participated in the 9th D-8 Summit in Istanbul on Oct. 20, also held bilateral meetings with some member-countries.

President Buhari left the country last Wednesday after presiding over the weekly Executive Council meeting.