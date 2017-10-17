California wildfire: Authority say situation will soon be contained

Californians have been picking through the debris of homes and businesses burnt by the deadliest wildfires in the state’s history while firefighters hoped to have the blazes contained by the end of this week.

At least 41 people have died since the fires started and crews are still searching for bodies in the state’s celebrated wine country.

With the most destructive fires more than half-contained by Monday, tens of thousands of people who fled the flames in hard-hit Sonoma County were allowed to return to their homes north of San Francisco.

Almost 6,000 structures were destroyed by more than a dozen wildfires that ignited a week ago.