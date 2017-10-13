Relief shelters are working to help affected California residents get through the tough times brought by the devastating wildfires which have forced tens of thousands to evacuate their homes across the state.

Considered by authorities to be one of the worst emergency situations in the state’s history, the wildfires have caused over 20,000 people to be evacuated, with some 1,500 homes and commercial establishments destroyed by the blaze.

Many of the evacuees have sought shelter in relief centers, with local volunteers donating some essential supplies to help those affected.

At one shelter established by the Red Cross inside a high school gym, an information whiteboard was put up by the entrance to provide hourly updates to the stranded residents, who are anxious to return home.