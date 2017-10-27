Home Health Cancer prevention : 107 women to benefit from free breast lump excision
Image result for breast cancerAs part of activities marking the Breast cancer awareness month, a group under the aegis of Uplift Development Foundation, led by the Wife of the Ogun state governor, Olufunsho Amosun confirmed that 107 women would undergo free breast lump excision.

She made this known during the 3rd edition of the free breast lump excision held at the Olabisi Onabanjo university teaching hospital, Sagamu Ogun state.

She admonished women to regularly undergo medical check up, noting that the cancer awareness centres in the state are open for all women to utilize.

On her part, the President of Medical Women Association of Nigeria, Ogun State, Dr. Stella Ogunmuyiwa hinted that more than 2,700 women have been screened at various centres across the state and close to 150 women were discovered to have problems with their breast.

