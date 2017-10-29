Cameroonian-born French boxer Carlos Takam has said he wants a rematch with International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Association Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua.

Takam, was defeated by Joshua via technical knockout in round 10 of their world heavyweight title fight in Cardiff last night.

The knockout was Joshua’s 20th in his 20th professional boxing career, and means he still remains unbeaten.

Takam has now lost four of his 40 professional fights, winning 35.

Reacting to his loss, Takam who replaced the injured Kubrev Pulev, expressed sadness that the referee decided to stop the fight in the tenth round.