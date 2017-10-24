Home Europe Catalan Parliament to decide on Spain’s direct rule attempt on Thursday
Catalonia leaders have met as to decide the next steps after Madrid moved to impose direct rule over the region.

Catalonia’s parliament will hold a plenary session Thursday this week where lawmakers will lay out its response to Madrid.

The Spanish senate is expected to pass article 155 on Friday, October the 27th.

Part of the plans by Catalonian leaders to fight Madrid is to launch a legal appeal against the application of article 155, which rests power from the regional government and lays the groundwork for new elections.

A direct fallout from the likely passage of article 155 by the Spanish Parliament is Catalonia Regional leader Carles Puigdemont, losing all powers, and a stop to his salary.

