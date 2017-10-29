Home International Catalonia: Fired Police chief resigns, asks for loyalty to successor
Catalonia: Fired Police chief resigns, asks for loyalty to successor
Catalonia: Fired Police chief resigns, asks for loyalty to successor

Catalonia: Fired Police chief resigns, asks for loyalty to successor

Image result for Catalan Fired Police chiefCatalan police chief, Josep Lluis Trapero, has officially resigned after the government in Madrid ordered his dismissal.

Trapero, a 26 year veteran of the force, submitted his two-page resignation letter urging his colleagues to show loyalty to the new Madrid-appointed chief of the regional police.

The announcement of Trapero’s dismissal, approved by the Spanish Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido, was announced via the Spanish Interior Ministry’s website.

The Spanish government invoked Article 155 of its constitution on Friday, suspending the Catalan government and taking over the administration of the region, dismissing key regional officials and sacking President Carles Puigdemont.

