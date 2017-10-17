Home International Catalonia: Hundred protest against arrests of Separatist leaders
Catalonia: Hundred protest against arrests of Separatist leaders
International
0

Catalonia: Hundred protest against arrests of Separatist leaders

0
0
now viewing

Catalonia: Hundred protest against arrests of Separatist leaders

now playing

California wildfire: Authority say situation will soon be contained

now playing

Aerial footage of refugees crossing into Bangladesh

now playing

U.S. not ruling out direct talks with Pyongang - Official

Buhari-governors -TVC
now playing

Buhari concerned about plight of workers in States

now playing

PDP National leaders meet with Obasanjo

Image result for Catalonia: Hundred protest against arrests of Separatist leadersHundreds flocked to the Catalan government’s headquarters in Barcelona following the arrest of the leaders of two of the largest separatist organizations by Spanish High Court.

In a peaceful show of support for ANC’s Jordi Sanchez and Omnium’s Jordi Cuixart, the group chanted ‘Freedom’ and waved ‘Democracy’ banners.

Prosecutors say that the both men played central roles in last month’s pro-independence protests that trapped national police inside a Barcelona building and destroyed their vehicles.

The ANC, which has organised protests of hundreds of thousands of secessionists in the past, called for further peaceful demonstrations around Catalonia on Tuesday.

 

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

California wildfire: Authority say situation will soon be contained

TVCN 0

Aerial footage of refugees crossing into Bangladesh

TVCN 0

U.S. not ruling out direct talks with Pyongang – Official

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close