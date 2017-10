The Central Bank of Nigeria has predicted that inflation rate will fall to a single digit by the middle of next year.

CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele said there is optimism that food prices will come down, it will help to complement the reduction in core inflation.

Inflation rate has been a major reason for bank’s high monetary policy rate.

Annual inflation in Nigeria slowed for an eighth month in September, easing to 15.98 per cent.