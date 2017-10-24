Home News Civil Defence set to launch technology to protect national assets
Civil Defence set to launch technology to protect national assets
Nigeria
Civil Defence set to launch technology to protect national assets

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps is set to introduce new technology for the protection of corporate and national critical Assets and infrastructure.
This Is according to the Commandant general who was represented at a two day collaborative workshop with a Technology Training company in Abuja.

The technology is expected to go along way in curbing the menace of vandalisation of government assets .

Participants at the workshop were charged to fashion out ways to effectively preserve and protect National assets.

