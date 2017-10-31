Environmental disruptions are also affecting economies and costing hundreds of billions of dollars a year, mostly because of extreme weather events, the Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change found.

“Between 2000-2016, there has been a 46 percent increase in the number of weather-related disasters, and 125 million adults aged over 65 were exposed to heat waves,” the Lancet, an international medical journal, wrote.

“Increasing temperatures have led to around 5.3 percent loss in labor productivity, and economic losses linked to climate-related extreme weather events were estimated at $129 billion in 2016.

NBC